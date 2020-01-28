Stormont to introduce new domestic abuse laws

New laws to make abusive behaviour in domestic relationships – including non-physical controlling and abusive behaviour – are to be introduced at Stormont by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

The new minister said: “Too many people, both men and women, suffer from abusive behaviour on a daily basis. The new offence will recognise that domestic abuse is not only physical but can be much more insidious.

“For many, for too long this has been a hidden problem. We can, and will, bring it out into the open and shed light on what can often be a dark secret.”

The legislation will make it an offence for a person to engage in a course of abusive behaviour (on two or more occasions) against someone who they are personally connected to, the justice department has said.

The offence will cover behaviour that is abusive because it is controlling or coercive or amounts to psychological, emotional or financial abuse of the other person. Abusive behaviour will also include behaviour that is physically violent, threatening or intimidating.

Alliance leader Mrs Long continued: “I want to send a clear message that domestic abuse in all its forms, including both physical and non-physical controlling and abusive behaviour, is wrong. No longer will those who abuse a partner, former partner or close family member be able to evade justice.

“I want to legislate for the new offence in a way that provides the best outcome for victims of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.”

For the most serious offences the penalty will be up to a maximum of 14 years.

New powers will be given to courts to increase the sentence where the domestic abuse offence involves children.