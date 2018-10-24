Stranger hits NI woman in face with stick before running off

Police are appealing to members of the public to help them investigate an assault

Police in South Belfast are appealing for information following the alleged assault at the Belvoir Forest Park Belvoir Drive area on Sunday October 21.

The alleged attack occurred in the Belvoir Drive area (pictured). (Photo: Google Street View).

Constable Pinkerton said: “At around 2pm, it was reported that a woman was walking in the area when she was approached by an unknown male. He struck the woman on the face with a stick. The woman received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“The man made off towards the Belvoir Estate area following the assault. He is described as having short, shaved hair and wearing a dark tracksuit with a blue scarf.

“A 52 year old man was arrested in relation to the incident. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 821 21/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said PSNI.