Street assault: Man aged in his 50s suffers head injuries

Police investigating an assault in east Belfast yesterday afternoon, during which a man aged in his 50s suffered head and facial injuries, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Doherty said: “We received a report around 2.20pm that a man in his 50s had been walking in the Mountpottinger Road area around 1.45pm when he was assaulted on the street by another man.

“He sustained a number of head and facial injuries in the assault which continued until members of the public intervened. He was subsequently taken by NIAS to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 721 of 22/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.