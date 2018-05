Police are treating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man in Londonderry as suspicious.

Thomas Doherty was found in his room at a hostel in the Crawford Square area at around 8.45am on Saturday.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, police have said.

Det Sgt Ray Phelan added: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in contact with Thomas, or who knows of his whereabouts in the 24 hours leading up to his death,” he added.