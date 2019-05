The P.S.N.I. has shutdown a city centre road in Northern Ireland after the body of a dead man was discovered.

The body of the man was discovered in the John Street area of Londonderry city centre.

The P.S.N.I. has shutdown the road to facilitate the investigation.

“Enquiries are at an early stage to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at present," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

Updates to follow.