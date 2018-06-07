Supreme Court to rule on legality of NI abortion laws

The Supreme Court is due to rule this morning on the legality of NI’s strict abortion laws.

The UK’s highest court will decide whether the current law breaches human rights legislation by banning abortion in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.

Under current laws, an abortion is only permitted in the Province if a woman’s life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

Today’s ruling by a panel of seven Supreme Court justices – due to be handed down at 9.45pm – follows a challenge brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).

The NIHRC claims the law is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

In December 2015, the High Court in Belfast ruled that the law was incompatible with human rights laws, but that decision was overturned in June last year by three of Northern Ireland’s most senior judges, who said the law in the region should be left to the Stormont Assembly and not the courts.

The Stormont Assembly voted in February 2016 against legalising abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and rape or incest.

The debate on reforming Northern Ireland’s ban on abortion has grown in the wake of the referendum in the Irish Republic, which voted to end the country’s ban on terminations.