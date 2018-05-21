Suspect’s DNA ‘found at scene of £2,000 Co Down church theft’

A man accused of breaking into a church and stealing £2,000 from a safe is allegedly linked by blood found at the scene, the High Court has heard.

DNA recovered at Saintfield Baptist Church in Co Down matches that of Andrew Aparicio, prosecutors claimed.

The 34-year-old, of Edenvale Crescent in Belfast, is charged with carrying out the burglary last month.

During his bail application Crown lawyer Kate McKay said the break-in occurred between April 1 and April 7.

Around £2,000 was taken from a safe located in the pastor’s room at the church on Crossgar Road, Saintfield.

The intruder is believed to have sustained a cut while opening the safe, leaving an amount of blood around it.

“This was forensically examined, and DNA resulted in identifying the blood as belonging to this applicant,” Mrs McKay said.

Aparicio was arrested last week, telling police they were wrong to suspect him, the court heard.

But according to the prosecution he refused to answer questions about his whereabouts or blood being found at the church.

It was also confirmed that none of the money has been recovered.

Richard McConkey, defending, told the court his client denies the charge.

With forensic evidence involved in the case, he argued that it could take months to reach trial.

Granting bail “with some hesitation”, Mr Justice Burgess imposed a curfew and electronic tagging on Aparicio.

The judge also ordered: “He’s not to enter Saintfield.”