'Suspected drone sighting' forces Gatwick Airport to suspend flights again

Flights at Gatwick have been suspended again due to a "suspected drone sighting", an airport spokeswoman said.

This latest development comes after the airport re-opened the runway to allow flights to take-off and land.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of a drone over Gatwick Airport. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

The first sighting of a drone occurred on Wednesday which resulted in the suspension of flights until 6:00am on Friday.

The police have said they have not been able to identify the person or persons controlling the drones.

The disruption caused by the drone chaos looks set to continue into the weekend.