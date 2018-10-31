Suspected drug dealer forgot to lock his door, say PSNI who ‘walked in’

Police say a suspected drug dealer failed to lock his door when the PSNI dropped by for a search.

And they siezed £4,400 worth of items during the raid in Lurgan’s Taghnevan estate.

Police sieze items during raid

A man was also arrested for possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

PSNI Craigavon asked: “How many times do we have to say it? LOCK YOUR DOOR.

“District Support Team (DST) didn’t even need to put this dealers door up the hall way!

“They just walked in! Where’s the fun in that?!

“Around £4,400 worth of criminal gear seized here in a search in Taghnevan in Lurgan, along with an array of dealing bits and bobs, or “assorted drugs related paraphernalia” as we call it.

“If you know someone dealing in your area, where they’re hiding it and how they’re selling it, let us know by PM, by calling 101, or by speaking completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. For bonus points, tell us if their door is double locked, triple locked, or unlocked.”