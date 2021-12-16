Suspected heroin found after police chase down rogue driver in ‘highly-dangerous’ city centre pursuit

The impounded car

Officers were manning a checkpoint at 1am today on Prince William Road, Lisburn, when a silver VW Passat approached at speed.

The PSNI said it failed to stop when ordered, and so officers pursued the car “through the city centre at speed, with some highly-dangerous and irresponsible driving”.

A short time later the vehicle was brought to a safe stop on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said: “The driver was immediately detained and subsequently arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs, failing to stop for police, and driving with no insurance.

“He was then further arrested for possession of Class A controlled drugs after white-coloured powder and suspect heroin was located on his person.

“The vehicle was also seized.”

More from this reporter:

Click here: New language act entering force in Republic with job quotas for Irish speakers

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.