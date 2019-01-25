Suspended sentences handed down to two people who wrongly claimed benefits

Two people who have been convicted of claiming tens of thousands of pounds in benefits they were not entitled to have both been handed suspended jail terms.

One of the cases saw Stephen Sweeney, 44 and of Oldpark Road in north Belfast, was told at Belfast Crown Court today that he will receive a nine-month sentence, suspended for three years.

He claimed Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £35,398 while failing to declare he was living with a partner, and is required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

In a separate case at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, Sharon Davidson, 39 and of Drumellan Gardens in Craigavon, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £51,291 while failing to declare she was living with a partner.

She was given a year-long sentence, suspended for three years, and is likewise required to repay the money.

Details of the cases were released today by the Department for Communities.