Suspicious object found at playing fields in Castlereagh - road closed and motorists asked to take alternative routes - schools in area closed
Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed by police following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
A PSNI statement says that diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.
According to the BBC, Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School, Bumbles on the Hill and Young Ones have been closed for security reasons.