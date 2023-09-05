News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Suspicious object found at playing fields in Castlereagh - road closed and motorists asked to take alternative routes - schools in area closed

Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed by police following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
A PSNI statement says that diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

According to the BBC, Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School, Bumbles on the Hill and Young Ones have been closed for security reasons.