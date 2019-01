Police have issued a suspicious van alert in the North Armagh area.

A PSNI spokesperson said the vehicle is a White Renault traffic van, Southern reg 152 WX 1544

Suspicious van

“Appears to be cold calling at houses on Derrytrasna Road.

“It was last seen 1pm but could be anywhere in district by now.

“ Any sightings, call us immediately. Incident 576 of 31/1/19. Please share,”