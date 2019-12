The PSNI has issued a warning about a cold caller in the Portadown area.

Police said a Ford Transit 142 D 17774 van was spotted in the Bocombra area of the town on Wednesday afternoon.

An alert said a man with dark hair, who was scruffy and of thin build was spotted calling at doors in the area.

He claimed to be wanting to fix driveways.

If you have spotted this vehicle or man, police have asked you to contact them on 101 with reference number 852/11/12/19.