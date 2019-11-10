Taoiseach thanks Kevin Lunney after assault ordeal

The Taoiseach has thanked Kevin Lunney for his resilience after his assault ordeal.

Leo Varadkar met the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings on Sunday.

Mr Lunney was abducted near his Co Fermanagh home, taken to Co Cavan and brutally assaulted.

He was slashed with a knife and left with broken bones.

His assailants dumped him by the side of the road and he had to crawl for help.

Mr Varadkar said: "I sought this meeting in order to thank the directors for their courage, their determination and their commitment to this vitally important company which creates so much employment and economic activity in a region that needs it.

"I wanted to hear their views and assure them of the Government's support for QIH, which employs more than 800 people in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and is an integral part of the community.

"In particular, I wanted to thank Kevin Lunney for the resilience he has shown following his barbaric abduction, assault and torture.

"I discussed my recent meeting with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice. I assured them that their own security, that of their employees, and law and order in the border region is treated with the utmost seriousness at the top of Government.

"Law and order must, and will, prevail in all parts of the country. We agreed to stay in contact as the criminal investigation against the perpetrators proceeds."

Justice minister Charlie Flanagan said: "The establishment of the first ever AGS-PSNI Joint Investigation Team involving Eurojust is a very significant and positive development.

"It will further support the existing Joint Agency Task Force established under the Fresh Start Agreement.

"There are already 1,500 Gardai in the border region - including three Garda Armed Support Units.

"I am pleased that 150 additional officers have been assigned to the region in the last two years following a difficult period for policing arising from the 2010 closure of Templemore College."