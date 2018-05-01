Tatchell calls for legal U-turn

Gay and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has called on the Supreme Court to back the Christian bakers at the heart of the ‘gay cake’ row.

In a statement yesterday he described the previous Appeal Court verdict against Ashers as “a defeat for freedom of expression”.

He added: “As well as meaning that Ashers can be legally forced to aid the promotion of same-sex marriage against their wishes, it also implies that gay bakers could be forced by law to decorate cakes with homophobic slogans.

“Discrimination against people should be illegal but not discrimination against ideas and opinions. I hope the Supreme Court will recognise this distinction and reverse the decision of the Appeal Court.”

Ashers did not refuse to serve customer Gareth Lee, but rather refused to decorate a cake with a pro-gay message which is “their right in a free and democratic society”.