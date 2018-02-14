Teacher’s death linked to burglary no longer being treated as suspicious

Police are no longer treating the death of 64-year-old May Stevens as suspicious.

Mrs Stevens – a well respected maths teacher – died in the early hours on Sunday morning.

In the course of police enquiries it emerged her home in Lismoyne Park in north Belfast had been burgled during the same time period.

A police spokesperson said: “Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery from PSNI Serious Crime Branch has said that following the results of a post mortem police are no longer treating the death of 64-year-old May Stevens as suspicious.”