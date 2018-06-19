Teen accused of being involved in Bangor assault attacked in custody

A teenager allegedly involved in a sustained assault on a girl which was filmed and posted online has been attacked in custody and had his bed urinated on, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for the 18-year-old accused claimed he was targeted because of publicity surrounding the encounter on the pier at Bangor, Co Down.

Details emerged as he was refused bail amid allegations of defying a ban on entering the seaside town.

The defendant cannot be named due to ongoing legal attempts to maintain reporting restrictions which applied before he turned 18.

He faces charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the 16-year-old girl.

Cora Campbell, 18, of English Street in Downpatrick, and another 16-year-old girl have also been charged.

All three accused were said to be under potential paramilitary threat in the aftermath of the incident.

The alleged victim was repeatedly punched, kicked and had her head banged off the ground after being deliberately lured to Bangor marina on April 20, according to the prosecution.

She was also held down and had alcohol poured over her face, leaving her fearing she was choking, previous courts heard.

Footage of the incident was later shared on Facebook.

The 18-year-old man had been on bail until allegedly spotted by the complainant in Bangor earlier this month - in breach of a prohibition on being in the area.

Defence barrister Helena Wilson said he is now finding it difficult to cope within the adult regime at Hydebank Young Offenders Centre.

“He was attacked on Friday night, his room was also attacked and his bed has been urinated on,” she told the court.

“He’s been subject to some attention because of the press associated with the particular offences he’s alleged to have been involved in.”

Ms Wilson also confirmed her client denied the alleged breach, claiming to have been at home at the time in question.

Bail was denied, however, due to the risk of re-offending.

His Honour Judge McFarland said: “I’m not satisfied there are any conditions I could impose, or if I imposed conditions he would be able to resist breaching them.”