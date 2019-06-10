Teen charged over shop robbery

A teenager is due in court today following a robbery at a shop at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates court this morning, Monday 10 June.

“As is usual procedure the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Police say the charge is in relation to a robbery at a shop on Ballyquin Road in Limavady, Co Londonderry at the weekend.

Yesterday, detectives investigating the report of a robbery at commercial premises in Limavady on Saturday said they received a report at 4.35pm on Saturday that “a male entered the premises on Ballyquin Road armed with what was described as a large knife and demanded money.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace said a suspect fled on foot with a sum of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.