Teen charged with public order offences

A 16-year-old male is due to appear in court later today on charges relating to serious public disorder in Londonderry last night.

The teenager has been charged with disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court later this morning.

A 20-year-old male and a 50-year-old male also arrested last night remain in police custody at this time, the PSNI said.

The three males were arrested following another night of serious public disorder in the Bogside area of the city, during which a woman and two police officers were injured. • Read the full story here.