Teen must stay away from his mother

A Belfast teenager accused of attacking his mother must not go anywhere near her, a judge ordered today.

Daryl McKibben was banned from the Springmeadow home he shared with the alleged victim as part of bail conditions imposed at the city’s Magistrates’ Court.

The 18-year-old is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm to his mother and criminal damage to a wardrobe belonging to her.

No further details of the alleged attack on December 30 were disclosed in court.

But photographs were said to show “very extensive” bruising sustained by his mother.

Describing McKibben as “vulnerable”, a defence lawyer confirmed he denies the charges.

She told the court: “Up until he was arrested he was living with his mother.

“But because of the nature of these allegations she doesn’t want him to remain at that address.”

District Judge Harry McKibbin agreed to grant bail if alternative accommodation approved by police can be found.

He ordered the accused not to enter the Springmeadows area and to have no contact with his mother while proceedings are underway.

The teenager, who must abide by a curfew, is due to appear in court again next week.

Mr McKibbin added: “If he has not found another address and is still in custody that will be by way of video-link.”