Teen treated for ‘serious head injury’ after being punched and kicked in the face
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Antrim Road area of Glengormley last night (Saturday 29th May).
Shortly before 8pm, it was reported that an 18-year-old male was walking in the Farmley Road area close to commercial premises with two other females when he was assaulted by an unknown male.
The teenager was punched and kicked in the face by the man, who was with a female at the time of the incident.
The male then made off towards Tramways following the assault.
The teen was taken to hospital and is being treated for a serious head injury.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1858 29/05/21.
