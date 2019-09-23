Teenage bandsmen called ‘Orange b*****ds’ in sectarian attack

Two teenagers say they were called ‘Orange b*****ds’ and attacked while walking home from a band parade in Londonderry at the weekend.

The attack happened on the Glendermott Road in the Waterside area of the city, at around 5pm on Saturday.

The two victims, who are aged 18 and 19, were injured in the attack and received treatment in Altnagelvin Hospital.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “This afternoon my colleague Alderman Graham Warke and I met with the two victims of a sectarian attack which took place on Saturday 21st September in the Glendermott Road area of Londonderry.

“It is clear that this attack was carried out simply because they were wearing band uniforms. This was a disgraceful and disgusting attack in broad daylight.

“One of the young bands men received medical treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital for injuries to his head and arm whilst the other young man got treated for bruising to ribs and also face.”

He continued: “It is clear that the two young men are very shaken by the sectarian incident.

“Those involved in the attack appear to have been traveling from a local sporting match.”

One of the victims, who asked not to be named, told the News Letter: “They called us ‘orange b*****ds’ and ‘hun c**ts’.

“We had stopped at a bank machine and they started pushing and shoving us.

“We crossed the road and that’s when they came after us and started the attack.”

PSNI Inspector Louise Cummings said: “We received a report just before 5pm of an altercation involving a number of males outside, close to a shop on Glendermott Road. It was reported the altercation subsequently broke up and a male was observed running from the scene.

“We received a further report at 5pm that two males, who were reportedly travelling on a bus, got off the vehicle and assaulted two males who were walking past.”

She said the two incidents are believed to be linked and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.