Teenage boy arrested after fireworks thrown at police

A teenage boy has been arrested after fireworks were thrown at police last night.

The PSNI said the arrest was made after crews and motorists came under attack in the Charles St area of Lurgan.

PSNI patrol in Lurgan

A 15-year-old was arrested for assault on police, possession of fireworks and disorderly behaviour.

The PSNI praised the ‘stopping power of a local resident who had enough’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We got our hands on the main culprit and he was promptly arrested for assault on police, possession of fireworks and disorderly behaviour.

“Other youths will be followed up with slow time after their fireworks were seized.”

Police urged parents to take responsibility for the children.