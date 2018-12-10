Teenage girl assaulted: Police urge witnesses to come forward

Detectives investigating a report of an assault on a 17-year-old girl in Belfast during the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Malone Road/Wellington Park during the early hours of Sunday morning and who saw the girl walking in the direction of the city centre to contact police.

“The female is described as being 5’4” tall, of slim build with long brown hair past her shoulders. She was wearing a leopard design body top and leather jacket,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Detectives are particularly keen to speak with a taxi driver who collected the young female, possibly in the Malone Road/Wellington Park area, around 6am on Sunday morning and took her to an address in Dundonald to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 422 09/12/18.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.