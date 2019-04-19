Teenage girl 'critical' after being stabbed in neck in Co Armagh

A teenage girl, who was stabbed in the neck, remains in a 'critical' condition in hospital.

The young teenager was critically injured in an incident in Deans Walk in Lurgan.

At the scene of a stabbing in Lurgan

A PSNI spokesperson said: Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in the Dean's Walk area of Lurgan around 9pm yesterday evening (19.4.19) in which a 15 year old girl was stabbed in the neck.

"She was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.

"Another teenager is helping police with their enquiries.

"If anyone saw what happened they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1499 19/4/19 ".

The girl, who is understood to be in her early teens, was rushed to hospital last night..

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said last night: "We received a 999 call at 20.52 today (19 April 2019) following reports of a stabbing incident in Deans Walk area of Lurgan.

"NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the scene and following assessment and treatment at the scene a teenage girl was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital."

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly spoke of her shock at this horrific incident.

"I spoke to the police this evening and I understand the very young teenage girl is in surgery," said Mrs Kelly.

"I understand someone is being spoken to in relation to this incident and if any one has any information, I would appeal for them to come forward to assist the PSNI in their enquiries."

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said he was shocked at what happened.

"It appears that a young girl has been stabbed this evening in the Deans Walk area. Details are still coming out and it’s important that anyone with information helps the police in their investigation."

SDLP activist Ciaran Toman said: " Everyone in the community is shocked. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. Everyone in this community is upset and disturbed at what happened. Everybody hopes that the young girl, who has been taken to hospital, makes a full recovery.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI by calling 101."

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts are with the young girl and her family at this time. I have been speaking with the family throughout the night and whilst she remains critical she has undergone surgery and now in recovery.

Mrs Lockhart said that police are following a line of investigation.

"I trust and pray that the young girl who is known and loved by so many makes a full recovery. I have been in contact with the PSNI and the young girl's family and they are both keen to establish the facts around what happened. I would encourage anyone who witnessed anything to report it to the PSNI on 101.”