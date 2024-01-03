Teenager arrested by Paramilitary Crime Task Force as in probe into East Belfast UVF as PSNI warn youth recruitment by drug gangs 'hugely concerning'
A statement from Detective Inspector Maguire adds: “The boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, and transferring criminal property.
“He remains in custody at this time.
“The arrest follows from a proactive operation conducted by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Saturday 25th March 2023, during which class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash was seized in east Belfast.
“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently charged with drugs offences in relation to this.”
Detective Inspector Maguire added: “This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.
"During the search today a further significant quantity of cash has been seized.
“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.
"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.
“The fact that young or vulnerable people may be groomed and recruited, over months and years, into criminal behaviours is hugely concerning.
"The solution requires collective efforts, and I’m keen to reiterate an appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to please speak up.
"You can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.
It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.