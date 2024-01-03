Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have today, Wednesday 3rd January, arrested a 16-year-old boy following a search at an address in south Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement from Detective Inspector Maguire adds: “The boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, and transferring criminal property.

“He remains in custody at this time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrest

“The arrest follows from a proactive operation conducted by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Saturday 25th March 2023, during which class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash was seized in east Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently charged with drugs offences in relation to this.”

Detective Inspector Maguire added: “This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

"During the search today a further significant quantity of cash has been seized.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“The fact that young or vulnerable people may be groomed and recruited, over months and years, into criminal behaviours is hugely concerning.

"The solution requires collective efforts, and I’m keen to reiterate an appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to please speak up.

"You can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.