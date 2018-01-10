Teenager on murder charge denies stealing victim’s phone

A teenager charged with murdering a Syrian refugee in Belfast city centre is disputing claims he also robbed the victim, a court has heard.

Callin Wilson’s lawyer contended that insufficient evidence has currently been provided to connect him to allegations of taking a mobile phone from Hazem Ahed Ghreir.

Mr Ghreir, who had been in his thirties, was stabbed to death at Downshire Place in June last year.

Police do not believe race was a factor and are not treating his death as a hate crime.

Wilson, 19, of no fixed abode, faces charges of murder, possessing a knife in a public place and robbing Mr Ghreir of a phone.

The accused was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry to confirm he should stand trial.

But the hearing was instead adjourned while his legal team wait for a psychiatric report.

They are also seeking CCTV footage from the scene of the alleged attack.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay indicated he was not disputing at this stage that Wilson has a case to answer on the murder and weapon allegations.

However, the barrister told the court: “I don’t see the evidence in relation to the robbery.”

District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to adjourn proceedings so that any outstanding material can be supplied.