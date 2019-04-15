Teenager’s alleged disorder at A&E ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

A teenager charged with disorderly behaviour at two separate Belfast hospitals must remain in custody, a judge has ruled.

Ryan Nesbitt was refused bail amid a police officer’s claims that his alleged behaviour was the worst of its type she has ever witnessed.

The 18-year-old, of Malone Road in the city, is accused of disorderly behaviour at the Mater Hospital on March 16.

He also faces counts of assaulting a policewoman and resisting police on the same date.

Nesbitt is separately charged with disorderly behaviour in the Royal Victoria Hospital’s accident and emergency department, and assaults on two other police officers on January 16.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court in a new bid to secure bail.

Opposing his application, a PSNI officer said she had studied CCTV recordings of the incident at the Royal.

“I have viewed the footage – it’s the worst incident of disorderly behaviour I have ever seen,” she claimed.

“It was in the A&E while people were trying to get treated, they told police how scared they were of his behaviour while they were there.”

Defence counsel argued that Nesbitt has already served the equivalent of a six-month sentence in custody for the two cases.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall backed a previous ruling that his application to be freed was “hopeless”.

She confirmed: “At this point in time I’m not releasing him.”