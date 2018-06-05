Teenager ‘smashed up Range Rover with baseball bat’

A 17-year-old youth charged in connection with an alleged baseball bat attack on a Range Rover car is be excluded from west Belfast, a judge has ordered.

He is accused of threatening to burn out vehicles and carrying the bat during a series of linked incidents over the past week.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard claims the teenager, who cannot be identified, turned up outside a house in Norglen Parade on May 28.

It was alleged he told a woman to get her brother outside for a “fair dig”, adding that he would be back to set fire to their cars.

Three days later the defendant received a verbal warning from police about his own personal safety.

Within hours he was allegedly back at the Norglen Parade property and smashing up a Range Rover belonging to the woman’s brother, she told the PSNI.

The court heard claims the teenager was carrying a baseball bat and shouted: “Nobody will give me a death threat – I’ll be back to burn your cars out.”

Bottles and bricks were also said to have been thrown at the vehicle.

The accused faces two counts of threats to damage property and having a baseball bat with intent to damage the Range Rover.

He is not charged with any actual attack on the car because its owner has not made a statement of complaint.

Opposing bail, a police officer said she was extremely concerned for the teenage defendant’s own safety and welfare.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner argued, however, that his client should be released to an address approved by the PSNI.

He said there was confusion surrounding any threats in the case.

“I don’t think there’s any prospect of him putting forward an address in west Belfast,” Mr Toner added.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall stressed the need for a discreet location to help ensure no repercussions.

She banned the accused from contacting the alleged victim and imposed an exclusion zone around that part of Belfast.