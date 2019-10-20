Teenager stabbed: man arrested for attempted murder

Police in north Belfast have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing incident.

Police attended the North Queen Street area on Saturday night after reports of groups of youths fighting. A report was received at around 9.45pm that a teenage boy had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are described as serious but not life threatening at this time.

The arrested man is in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information about the disorder in the area or the stabbing incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1810 19/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.