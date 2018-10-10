Teenagers accused of murdering Polish man

Two teenagers have appeared in court accused of murdering Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, in Maghera earlier this year.

Adrian Kozak, 18, of Craigmore Heights, Maghera, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no reply when the charge of killing Mr Krowka on March 31 was read to them at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court.

A detective inspector told the court that he believed he could connect the pair to the charge.

Defence solicitor Patrick McGuckin said he had no questions for the detective inspector at this stage.

Mr McGuckin said he would not be applying for bail in respect of either defendant until next week.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Kozak, a Polish national, in custody to appear at Magherafelt court by video-link next Wednesday.

Ms Mullan also remanded the youth in custody to appear at Dungannon Youth Court by video-link next Tuesday.

Relatives of the teenagers wept in court as they were being taken into custody.

The body of 36-year-old Mr Krowka was found in a former parochial house on the Glen Road in April.