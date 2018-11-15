Templepatrick stables disturbance caused by jockey from Kildare

A jockey originally from County Kildare who caused a disturbance at stables where he had been working in Co. Antrim has been given a three months jail term, suspended for a year.

Aiden Kennedy (22), whose address was given as Bernice Road near Templepatrick, Co. Antrim, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting his ex-partner; attempted damage to the window on her car and causing damage to a television.

The incidents happened at Bernice Road on November 13.

A prosecutor said Kennedy, an ex-employee, arrived at premises and was causing a disturbance and threw a punch at his ex-partner but grazed her forehead and he also attempted to break a car window whilst a TV was damaged.

Defence solicitor Nigel McIlrath said his client was an amateur jockey originally from Co. Kildare.

He said the defendant had been working at stables in England and for the last six weeks had been working at stables near Templepatrick.

Mr McIlrath said his client realises the relationship with his ex-partner is over and he intends to go back to England to get work.

As well as handing down the suspended jail term, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered the defendant to pay £250 compensation for the damaged TV.