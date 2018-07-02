‘Tensions high’ as second bonfire set alight

A second bonfire has been set alight in Portadown which some politicians feel is an attempt to ignite tensions in the area.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to the bonfire in Killicomaine at around 5am this morning and managed to quell the flames quickly.

DUP Cllr Margaret Tinsley said bonfire builders were on the site until 4.30am and it was soon after this that the bonfire was set alight.

“It has caused minor damage and the builders have all vowed to restore the site.”

Last week the bonfire in Edenderry was lit in an apparent arson attack.

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby said there was anger in the community but he appealed for calm.

“It is very concerning. This is an attack on cultural expression in the unionist community.

“These are deliberate attacks to raise tensions. I am pleading with them to stop.

“Lots of work has taken place on the ground to try to move things on in Portadown.

“I would like to see politicians across the political spectrum condemning these attacks. We hope to see a peaceful summer. But I think this is going to increase the level of tension in the community.”

Cllr Tinsely said she was gutted for the guys who put so much effort into building the bonfires .

“However the community has united to help each other through this. People have come from outside their areas to lend a helping hand to rebuild our bonfires.

“I hope everyone keeps a steady head and there won’t be any tit for tat attacks. While there is a lot of anger, these attacks have united the community.”