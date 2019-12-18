Terror watchdog ‘more interested in Disney visas for terrorists than ongoing PIRA activity’

After meeting the latest paramilitary monitoring body, Jim Allister claims the group is more concerned with the visa difficulties terrorists face in travelling to Disneyland than it is in monitoring the PIRA.

Mr Allister was speaking after what he described as a “robust” meeting with the Independent Review Commission (IRC) this week.

Last month the News Letter highlighted the fact that the group’s latest report detailed ongoing criminality by the UVF and UDA but failed to even mention the activities of the PIRA or INLA.

Asked for reaction, the PSNI reaffirmed its 2015 assessment that the IRA Army Council still oversees IRA and Sinn Fein strategy.

Speaking after his meeting with the IRC on Tuesday, Mr Allister said: “TUV made clear to the IRC that in our view it is a body established merely to ease pressure on the process after yet another PIRA murder. That is illustrated by the fact that their report concerns itself with the difficulties faced by convicted terrorists in bringing their grandchildren to Disneyland because they struggle to obtain US visas, yet it provides no insight into the continuing role of the PIRA Army Council.”

He said the context in which the IRC was created was a government assessment which stated that Sinn Fein members believe the IRA Army Council still oversees both PIRA and Sinn Fein.

“Yet the IRC members, being disciples of the process, have nothing to say about any of that. Rather than confronting the scourge of paramilitaries the IRC is intent on sanitising paramilitaries.”

He noted that when questioned on the absence of the IRA from its report, commissioner Monica McWilliams responded that ‘there are those in power who believe the focus should be elsewhere’.

Mr Allister added: “In today’s meeting we saw little evidence to suggest that the IRC is not happy to play along with keeping the focus elsewhere.”

The IRC’s report from last month said the Review Panel’s work should continue to consider what steps can be taken to improve travel advice for ex-prisoners.

The Executive’s commitment, it said, was that it will “engage with the Review Panel (appointed by the Ex-Prisoner Working Group) to address the issues identified” relating to access to problems faced by ex-prisoners, regarding financial services, including lending and insurance, adoption of children and travel.

The report continued that the Executive Office has engaged with the US Consulate, the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade and the NI Bureau in Washington to discuss the way forward on issues relating to travel to the United States.

“The Review Panel meets regularly and continues to take forward work on individual cases in relation to barriers faced,” the report said.

The report continued that the IRC welcomes “the engagement which has taken place between the UK, Ireland and US on travel-related matters”.

It added: “The Executive should make representations to the US Secretary of State to seek an expedited procedure for visa applications from ex-prisoners affiliated with groups on ceasefire.”

The report then stated that the Executive’s commitment was that it “will make representations to the US Secretary of State to seek an expedited procedure for visa applications from exprisoners affiliated with groups on ceasefire.”

Invited to comment on Tuesday afternoon, the IRC had not offered any response to Mr Allister’s comments by Wednesday afternoon.