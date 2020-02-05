‘Terrorist attack’: Concerns raised over lack of information following discovery of explosive device

A lack of official information about an apparent terrorist attack in the Lurgan area is adding to concern among local residents, Doug Beattie has said.

The Ulster Unionist’s justice spokesperson said the discovery of an explosive device in Silverwood Business Park on Tuesday evening could have “killed or maimed anybody”.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie

On Wednesday afternoon, a PSNI spokesman said a “device has been made safe” and that it was “fortunate that no-one has been hurt”.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Police in Lurgan are conducting inquiries following the discovery of an explosive device in the Silverwood industrial estate.

“Police continue to conduct extensive investigations into what is assessed to be a terrorist attack by dissident republicans. Police ask for the continued support and patience of the public as we conduct our investigations.”

However, by Wednesday night there had been no further updates and Mr Beattie said the lack of information was a cause for concern.

“The police have been very frugal with the information, which concerns me slightly, because people need to know what’s going on,” he said.

“This bomb wasn’t that far away from the one in Craigavon last year, where they tried to kill police officers and the Army technical officer with a booby trap device. I think they should release more information just to calm the public’s nerves a bit.”

The Upper Bann MLA added: “This doesn’t just damage livelihoods and property, this risks people’s lives. These devices are indiscriminate. They could kill or maim anybody.

“Of course it is up to politicians to condemn this, in the strongest possible way, but it is also up to civic society to say ‘we will not accept this’.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “Once again the community in Lurgan are dealing with the mindless antics of a small minority who wish to cause devastation and destruction in Lurgan.

“This has obviously caused local businesses considerable disruption. However, as always, the stark reality is that when devices like this are left, lives could be lost.”

Mrs Lockhart added: “Our thanks go to those in the PSNI and security services who protect us from this threat and I would appeal for anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said those responsible for leaving this explosive device have “no regard for human life” and are “motivated by a need to create fear and disruption”.