Five Terry Bradley paintings, a quantity of jewellery and an Oris Pro Diver watch were among items stolen during a burglary at residential premises in the Knockbreda Park area of Belfast on Friday.

The break-in occurred sometime between 8:30am and 4:30pm, police said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 887 7/12/18,” said Sergeant McCourt.