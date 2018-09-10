Belfast is home to the ten most clamped streets in Northern Ireland, according to new figures.

Lisburn Road to the south of the city centre saw 16 vehicles clamped between the start of 2016 and June of this year, according to data gathered by the Belfast Telegraph.

The 10 most clamped streets in Northern Ireland are all in Belfast (Photo: Shutterstock)

This was nearly twice the number of clampings received in Chichester Street (9), the second most clamped thoroughfare in Northern Ireland.

King Street, Great Victoria Street and Botanic avenue were all the location of eight clampings in the two-and-a-half year period.

Why are cars clamped?

Between January 2016 and June 2018 650 cars were clamped in Northern Ireland.

Those keen to avoid falling foul of the immobilisation of their vehicle should avoid breaking the following two laws.

Car drivers should ensure that they pay any penalty notices if they want to retain use of their vehicle.

Motorists should also avoid parking in urban clearways and bus lanes, following the introduction of new clamping rules earlier this year which punish drivers blocking busy roads in and around Edinburgh.

It also remains legal to clamp cars on private land in Northern Ireland, despite being made illegal in Scotland, England and Wales.

How much does it cost to remove a clamp?

Motorists are charged £40 to have a clamp removed from their vehicle.

If their mode of transport is impounded, however, they will be whacked by a £105 fine, as well as a £12-a-day holding charge.

According to figures from the Department for Infrastructure statistics £34,581 was paid out by motorists to have clamps removed from their car between January 2016 and June 2018.

The 10 most clamped streets in Northern Ireland (number of clampings)

1. Lisburn Road (16)

2. Chichester Street (9)

3. King Street (8)

4. Great Victoria Street (8)

5. Botanic Avenue (8)

6. Antrim Road (7)

7. Smithfield Car Park (7)

8. Gresham Street (5)

9. North Street (5)

10. Ormeau Avenue (5)