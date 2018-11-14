The 20 people who have vanished in Northern Ireland

There are 20 people who are, according to the PSNI, still missing in Northern Ireland.

We have collated the information and photographs from the official PSNI website in the hope it might help family and friends in their search for their loved ones.

Sixteen of the 20 people still recorded as missing on the official PSNI website.

