The PSNI want to talk to these men in connection with attacks on police and disorder in NI in 2019

The PSNI has issued images of men they wish to talk to about a number of incidents of disorder in North Belfast last summer.

All 10 men are wanted in connection with the PSNI's ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on Police officers which happened between 31 July and 8 August 2019 - anyone who may be able to identify any of these individuals or provide any information about them such as their name, address or age is urged to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

