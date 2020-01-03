The security alert which closed a Co Antrim road has now ended

Police had advised motorists to avoid the area

The security alert at the Tarragon Road area of Antrim has ended.

Security alert in the Tarragon Park, Antrim

Superintendent Sue Steen said: “Officers attended a report of a car deliberately set alight shortly after 2:45am this morning (Friday 3rd January). The fire was extinguished and a suspicious object was located inside the vehicle.

“A suspected firearm has now been removed from the vehicle by police for further examination and residents who were impacted have now returned to their homes. All roads have now re-opened and police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers worked to keep the area safe.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 124 03/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”