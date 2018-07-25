Thefts from graveyards ‘sickening’ and ‘ghoulish’

A Mid-Ulster councillor has described a spate of thefts from graveyards in the area as “ghoulish” and “sickening”.

SDLP representative Malachy Quinn says he has been contacted by a number of people in recent days claiming that flowers and wreaths have been taken from their loved ones’ graves in Clonoe Graveyard.

After details of the incidents were posted online, Cllr Quinn says he received reports of similar thefts from church graveyards in Coalisland and Stewartstown.

“It’s quite frankly sicking to think that someone is going into a graveyard at night to steal something off a grave,” he said. “How much of a lowlife do you have to be to do that? For someone to take a wreath off a grave is a violation.”

Cllr Quinn appealed to those responsible to “take a look at themselves” and think about their actions.