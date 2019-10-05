There's been a second attempt to abduct a N.I. child - this time locals kept the man at scene till P.S.N.I. arrived

A second alleged attempt of child abduction has occurred in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at the Old Fort in the Strathfoyle area of Londonderry at around 4.35pm on Friday afternoon.

Residents kept the man at the scene until P.S.N.I. officers arrived a short time later.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction and is in police custody.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1382 04/10/19.

The incident in Londonderry is the second alleged attempted child abduction in Northern Ireland in the last 48 hours.

The P.S.N.I. was alerted to a similar incident in Newtownards on Thursday.

"I am aware that the P.S.N.I. have taken the allegations incredibly seriously and are actively investigating at a high level to secure our children’s safety," said D.U.P. M.P. for Strangford, Jim Shannon.