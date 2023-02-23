News you can trust since 1737
These are the scenes as forensic teams scour properties after off-duty policeman DCI John Caldwell was shot in front of young son - 24 images

Forensic officers searched a property in Drumnakilly, outside Omagh, where a vehicle was abandoned and set alight overnight.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago

The property is near to the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday evening.

Forensics at the scene as A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.

Forensics at the scene on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh in connection with the shooting. A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was hit multiple times.

