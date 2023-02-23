Forensic officers searched a property in Drumnakilly, outside Omagh, where a vehicle was abandoned and set alight overnight.
The property is near to the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching.
Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday evening.
1.
Forensics at the scene as A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Photo: pacemaker
2.
Forensics at the scene as A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Photo: pacemaker
3.
Forensics at the scene as A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Photo: pacemaker
4.
Forensics at the scene on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh in connection with the shooting.
A attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was hit multiple times.
Photo: Pacemaker