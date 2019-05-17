These are the worst areas of NI for domestic abuse
New figures from PSNI show a rise in domestic abuse incidents of nearly 2,000 compared to last year.
Statistics have also been broken down by policing district, with Belfast topping the list with almost a third of all domestic abuse incidents.Of the nearly 32,000 incidents of domestic abuse last year, just over 16,000 were recorded as crimes, with an average outcome rate (covering results such as a charge, community resolution or cautions) of 26.7 per cent, down 1.4 per cent compared to last year.
1. Belfast City - 8,491 incidents
A rise of 460 compared to 2017/18. 949 crimes led to a criminal outcome, a rate of 22.9 per cent.