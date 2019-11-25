Thief entered bedroom of 101-year-old woman during robbery leaving her very distressed

A 101-year-old woman has been left very distressed after a thief got into her bedroom and stole cash and jewellery.

The woman, who was laying in her bed at her home in Portadown, was not injured during the robbery yesterday but police have described the incident as ‘an extremely frightening ordeal’.

Police are appealing for information.

Her home was one of four houses targeted by the thief.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 8.00pm and 9.00pm yesterday, Sunday, 24 November four properties were entered in the Clanbrassil Drive; Village Walk; Clonavon Avenue and Ridgeway park North areas of Portadown.

“In one of the burglaries a male entered the bedroom of a woman as she lay in her bed. He stole a sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery.

“The woman was not injured, however she has been left distressed by what can only be described as an extremely frightening ordeal.

“In another burglary the male occupant of the house disturbed the intruder. He was not injured, however he has been left badly shaken by his ordeal.

“In the other two burglaries there was no-one in the properties at the time.

“A short time later, police on patrol observed two males flee from a white Mitsibishi vehicle in the Lurgan area. A third male, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.”

“Properties in the Ridgeway Park and Village Walk were robbed and it is understood a large quantity of cash was stolen from at least one of the homes.

“A description was obtained from one of the scenes which has now resulted in an arrest as short time later in the Lurgan area.

“A 29 year old Northern Irish male is now assisting police with enquiries. Report suspicious activity to Police on 101. Crime in action call 999.”

Detective Constable Stewart would appeal to the two males who fled from the vehicle to contact detectives as they may have information that could assist with our enquiries. I would also appeal to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in Clanbrassil Drive; Village Walk; Clonavon Avenue or Ridgeway Park North, Portadown to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number, quoting reference numbers 1616; 1682; 1740 and 1751 24/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: “It is absolutely despicable to go into anyone’s house to steal but to go into the home of a vulnerable 101-year-old woman is particularly vile.

“What gives these people the right to make a living out of robbery and terrorising old ladies as they lay in their bed in a place that should have been safe and secure for them. I am heartened that the police have arrested one person and I hope that they soon track down the other cretinously individuals before they ruin other people’s lives. If anyone knows who they are then they must go to the police with information or call crime stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”