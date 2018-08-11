Thief threatens female off licence worker with knife

A man wielding a knife threatened a female assistant in a Belfast off licence before making off with cash and cigarettes, police have revealed.

The incident happened in south Belfast last night (Friday).

Police said that at around 9.45pm, a male entered an off licence on Donegall Road. He threatened staff with a knife before making off with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes. The female staff member who was in the store at the time was not injured.

The assailant is described as being around 5ft 9”, of slim build and wearing a grey hoody, jeans and sunglasses.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this crime to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 1355 10/08/2018.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.