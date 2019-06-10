Thief who stole cash from church may have 'slipped in' during service

A thief who stole a sum of cash from a Co Down church may have gained access to the building during a Sunday service, it has been claimed.

Two internal doors were damaged and around £200 in petty cash was stolen during the incident at Groomsport Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the theft and criminal damage occurred between 12:30pm and 5pm.

Lowry Manson, the church’s property convenor, said the thief used a fire extinguisher to smash through glass panels in two fire doors in order to gain access to the church office and finance room.

He said around £200 in petty cash was stolen, but it is not thought anything else was taken.

“We think they must have slipped in when the service was on and hid and stayed there until everyone had gone,” he explained.

“It is very disturbing. There was glass everywhere. It was a real mess.

“We have a contractor coming in in the next few days to assess the damage, but hopefully the doors won’t have to be replaced.”

Police officers investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Newtownards station on 101 quoting reference number 1355 of 09/06/19.