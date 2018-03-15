Thieves drove fork lift through front doors

Thieves drove a fork lift through the front doors of a business premises in Co Londonderry and stole expensive power tools once inside, police have said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th March at a Unit in Sperrin View Business Park, Maghera.

“At some point between 3:00 am & 4:00 am a Fork Lift was driven through the front doors of the premises and a number of Milwaukee Power Tools were stolen. It is believed two men were involved and along with the items stolen, significant damage was caused to the building as a result of the incident.”

The police spokesperson added: “If you have any information or if you noticed any suspicious activity in the area, can contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 130 of 13/03/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”