Thieves smash their way into business premises using forklift truck

Police officers are hunting thieves who used a forklift truck to smash their way into commercial premises in Maghera before making off with a number of power tools.

The break-in occurred at a unit in Sperrin View Business Park in the early hours of Tuesday, March 13.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At some point between 3am and 4am a forklift was driven through the front doors of the premises and a number of Milwaukee power tools were stolen.

“It is believed two men were involved and along with the items stolen, significant damage was caused to the building as a result of the incident.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, the spokesperson added: “If you have any information or if you noticed any suspicious activity in the area, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 130 of 13/03/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”